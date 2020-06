United Japanese Society of Hawaii Holds Online General Membership Meeting

Jodie Chiemi Ching

The United Japanese Society of Hawaii’s annual general membership meeting was called to order by Rev. Akihiro Okada, president of UJSH, on the evening of May 14. Due to the current stay-at-home order from Gov. David Ige, board members, directors and advisors logged on to the online Zoom meeting from their respective homes.

Highlighted was an endeavor to publish a commemorative book entitled “Renkyo no Ayumi” — translated as “Journey of the United Japanese Society.”