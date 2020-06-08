During the coronavirus lockdown, the Japan-

America Society of Hawai‘i staff — in lieu of hosting JASH’s many “face-to-face” events — curated a webpage of high-quality online resources for community members in quarantine who wish to home-school their tweens or teens about Japanese customs, or who simply seek spiritual relief from the stressful pandemic era by devouring all kinds of social and historical knowledge about Japan.

Though JASH’s office is once more open for business, following Gov. Ige’s Phase I of bringing some island nonprofits out of shutdown status, the Society’s “Virtual Programs & Resources” page still serves as a bright virtual venue for Japanophiles.