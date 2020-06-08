The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, named after the issei businessman from Yamaguchi and his wife – who met and wed on Maui then together co-founded Hawaiian Host chocolates in Kaimukī – donated funds to 59 college-bound students across Hawai‘i, for a total of $218,000 in scholarships. The latest wave of Takitani Foundation moneys, allocated so that high-school seniors from all over the state might attend mainland and other universities, ups the total amount distributed to local students over the past 27 years to $2 million. This year, the moneys will fund three students from Kaua‘i, nine from Maui County, 11 from Hawai‘i island, and 36 from O‘ahu.
