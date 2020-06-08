“Support local farmers!” is the current digital war cry of Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation executive director Denise Yamaguchi, the longtime non-profit leader, spouse of notable restauranteur Roy and one-time Daniel K. Inouye mentee. Yamaguchi’s HAF-sponsored Food-A-Go-Go website now sports a database of farms and fishing firms; beef, pork, dairy and egg producers; and healthy-food growers or processors of organic, raw, non-GMO and sustainably and/or naturally farmed eats, whose items support the freshest dishes served in Hawai‘i restaurants.



