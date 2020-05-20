Jodie Chiemi Ching

It’s been a month and a half since the retired editor’s name, Karleen Chinen, appeared on the masthead of The Hawai‘i Herald. Fortunately for me, she stayed around to answer questions, share the editing load and write some of the columns. One of the challenges we faced together was finding a person to fill my former staff writer position. After months of reading resumés and writing samples, we finally found our writer, Ida Yoshinaga, Ph.D., and it is my pleasure to welcome her to the Herald ‘ohana.

Yoshinaga identifies as a sansei. She was born in Honolulu and raised in Wailuku on Maui where she graduated from Baldwin High School. Growing up, Yoshinaga attended Japanese-language school at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, and every year on New Year’s Day, she visited the Maui Jinja Shinto shrine with her family.