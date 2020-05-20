Hawaiʻi residents, companies, and contractors now have a free “one-stop shop” for local and national economic resources to help them survive COVID-19 — including employment, tax, finance and banking, health and other helpful information. This website, put together by the team of the state’s newly minted Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator, Alan Oshima, is https://recoverynavigator.hawaii.gov/. Categories of resources offered in this “Hawaiʻi State Economic & Community Recovery Navigator” site include these (1) useful links for kamaʻaina:



