Experienced artists who can demonstrate a track record of exhibitions, installations, and/or commissions, especially those skilled at creating “three dimensional freestanding sculpture, two dimensional images translated into durable materials and large painted murals,” are invited by the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts to submit applications in response to the HSFCA’s Request for Qualifications for its historic Art in Public Places program. The submissions should include the artist’s (1) resume, (2) written statement of design philosophy and (3) a total of 7 images of completed work, by May 31, 2020.



