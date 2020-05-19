The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii event attracts over 40,000 people to Ala Moana Beach Park from around the world every year. However, this year, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be broadcast on Hawaii News Now’s KGMB feed and livestreamed online on Memorial Day, May 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program will be held in remembrance of loved ones who have passed. Acts of compassion and heroism will be acknowledged as the world continues to navigate the challenges and effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Submissions are being accepted online at www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com. Submissions of remembrances of the deceased and of their commitment to positive actions received by May 23 at noon (Hawai’i Standard Time) will be part of the merit transfer ceremony performed in Japan by Her Holiness Shinso Ito. Those received after the deadline will be included in the monthly merit transfer ceremony at Shinnyo-en Hawaii.