Around mid-April, The Hawai‘i Herald starts calling Japanese Buddhist temples and community organizations across the state. And this issue would normally include a four-page pull-out section filled with information including Hatsubon and obon services, Töro nagashi (lantern floating) and bon dance festivals.

Regretfully, this is the first summer in decades that the schedule seems up in the air, with many temples and venues canceling their festivities due to COVID-19. While all bon dance festivals on Kaua‘i have been cancelled, a majority of the remaining temples are choosing to leave that decision up in the air for now, awaiting the possible re-opening of at least some parts of the state of Hawaiʻi.