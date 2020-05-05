The Historic Hawai‘i Foundation will present a Preservation Award to the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center and Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa for the mural wall he produced for the center. Kurokawa painted the larger-than-life mural wall using ordinary house paint. His work on the mural was featured in a story by contributing writer Melissa Tanji in the Herald’s 2019 Maui issue.

The foundation’s annual preservation awards program was originally scheduled for April, but has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.