Backed By Experience From Rebuilding Kaua‘i’s Economy In The Past

Richard Borreca

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

One evening during the closing days of April, Senate President Ron Kouchi was watching the evening news when he was startled to hear Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell starting to volunteer Kouchi’s home island, Kaua‘i, as a test site to open after the COVID-19 crisis.

As reported in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Kouchi was reacting to a report that Caldwell thought Kaua‘i or “some neighbor island” might be the best place to test out the relaunch of the state’s tourism industry as the risk of COVID-19 recedes.

“I want to be clear to Mayor Caldwell. Kaua‘i does not appreciate being identified as a potential test case to go bring in the tourists so you can make better decisions on O‘ahu,” Kouchi said.