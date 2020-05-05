Gwen Muranaka

Courtesy: Rafu Shimpo

The Japanese American National Museum took a “leap” into the virtual world on April 18, live-streaming its annual gala to homes in lieu of the black-tie event that was to be held that night.

In a mix of pretaped and live segments, the show went on, with speeches, music and a resolve that the story of the Japanese American experience must be shared for generations to come.

Ann Burroughs, JANM president and CEO, standing in front of the Heart Mountain barracks display, said, “More than ever we need to support one another and lift each other’s spirits. We hope that tonight will bring you a program that distills JANM to its essence.”