The KizunAloha coalition, composed of more than 20 companies, government agencies and nonprofits based in Hawai‘i and Japan, recently unveiled a communications campaign designed to support future and economic recovery efforts by engaging the Japanese market during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the state has currently imposed a 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers and has asked travelers to postpone their trips to the islands until the threat of COVID-19 has been contained, this campaign is designed to encourage economic recovery by continuing to connect and engage with the Japanese market through virtual content.

