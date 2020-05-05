Hui O Laulima’s Cultural Grants Committee is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Cultural Grant program. The grants are aimed at supporting the applicants’ efforts to preserve and perpetuate Okinawan culture, one of the missions of Hui O Laulima. The grants are awarded to individuals and groups in the spirit of laulima — the Hawaiian word for “giving a helping hand.” Hui O Laulima, a women’s organization, is a member-club of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and has been awarding cultural grants and scholarships since 1984. To date, the group has awarded more than $210,000 in grants.



