To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Go For Broke National Education Center presents its 2020 High School and College Essay and Poetry Contest.

In addition to cash prizes, four winners (grand prize entry from each category: essay and poetry high school division and essay and poetry college division) will receive two complimentary tickets (travel accommodations not included) to the GFBNEC’s 19th Annual Evening of Aloha Gala Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.