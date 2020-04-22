“. . . George, Dan and Fuj, you all have been in leadership positions. Yet, so many of our Sansei went into professions that were ‘safe.’ They’re professionals — they became lawyers and doctors and accountants and so forth. If we look at the high education level of Japanese Americans — the Nisei, Sansei and, now the Yonsei — and we compare that with the numbers of Japanese Americans who are in senior positions at the top of Fortune 500 companies, running for political office, have considered running for office or are in major mainstream positions, the numbers are very, very low.



