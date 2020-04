FRIDAY, MAY 1

Midnight – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

1:30 a.m. – Shadow Warriors

3:50 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu

5:20 a.m. – The Geisha

7:50 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

10:30 a.m. – Yakuza Official

12:10 p.m. – Yakuza Hooligans

1:40 p.m. – The King and His Vassals

3:20 p.m. – Five Ronin

4:50 p.m. – The Protector

6:20 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues

8:20 p.m. – The Acrobats of Death

9:50 p.m. – RANMARU: The Man with the God Tongue

11:40 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon