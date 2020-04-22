Young Students Learn to Be Mindful In A Fast-Moving World

Jodie Chiemi Ching

The tradition of Chadö, or the Way of Tea, is a practice of cultivating harmony, respect, purity and tranquility. These are universal principles that can help ease some of the anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, I visited a children’s tea class at the Honolulu Myohoji Mission in Nu‘uanu, and learned how chadö gives young people tools to help them navigate through their world filled with technology, instant gratification, climate change and, now, a pandemic.

There are three instructors: Marilyn Naka teaches the beginners and Misako Kurokawa and Diane Kishimoto teach the intermediate and advanced levels. All volunteer teachers are Urasenke certified tea instructors.