The City and County of Honolulu has partnered with local restaurants, businesses and nonprofit organizations to carry out the “Show Aloha Challenge” initiative. It is a collaboration to deliver thousands of meals to küpuna for free.

During Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order, many homebound seniors will need more support with home meal deliveries. If they do not have access to nutritious food, they can become weaker, putting them at greater risk.