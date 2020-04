After two years of meetings and negotiations, the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai formalized a sister kenjinkai relationship with the Tökyö Hiroshima-Ken People’s Association at a signing ceremony at the THKPA’s shinnen enkai (New Year’s banquet) at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tökyö on Jan. 20.



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.