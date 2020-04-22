The Hawai‘i State Public Library recently began offering the streaming service Kanopy at https://www.librarieshawaii.org/ and will continue to offer it for free through April 30.

The offerings include 10 films by Lucy Ostrander and Don Sellers of Stourwater Pictures, producers of the hour-long documentary, “Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawai‘i,” which premiered in the Islands at the 2017 Hawai‘i International Film Festival. The film highlights the story of Hawai‘i-born Nisei Kazuo Yamane, who played a crucial role in World War II. Yamane was drafted just before the war and became a part of the 100th Infantry Battalion. Because of his exceptional Japanese language skills, he was selected to work at the Pentagon and in Europe. Yamane would eventually use his language skills to help shorten the war in the Pacific.