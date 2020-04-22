As the COVID-19 situation intensifies, Hawaii Foodbank is facing an unprecedented challenge of providing food for people affected by the pandemic while continuing to meet the nutritional needs of one in eight Hawai‘i residents already struggling with food insecurity.

The current pandemic has closed schools and community centers, creating a gap in meals for countless members of our community. Küpuna, people with chronic conditions and those with compromised immune systems face higher risks in public places.

