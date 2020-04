On April 3, the Hawai‘i International Film Festival will launch a new initiative, “HIFF@HOME,” a specially curated program of short films, which will be available to view at www.hiff.org for free. It is HIFF’s response to the impact of COVID-19.

These short films have been screened in previous HIFF events, many of them award winners, from countries across the Asia-Pacific Rim, including award-winning shorts produced right here in Hawai‘i.