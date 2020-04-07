The Hawai‘i Medical Service Association recently appointed Dr. Mark M. Mugiishi as its new president and chief executive officer. Mugiishi had been serving as interim president/CEO and chief health officer since last August. His appointment was effective Feb. 1.

Dr. Mugiishi has been a general surgeon in Hawai‘i for nearly 30 years and also served as associate chair of the department of surgery and director of surgical education at the University of Hawai‘i’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. He has also served HMSA in a variety of capacities since 1995. In 2015, he joined the insurer’s leadership team as executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief health officer.