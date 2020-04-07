JASH’s NexGen Series Presents a Multi-Generational Discussion

Jodie Chiemi Ching

Commentary

This past January, the Japan-America Society of Hawaii hosted a multi-generational discussion entitled “The Next Generation of Leadership: Embracing Change While Preserving Traditions.”

The event was sponsored by the Island Insurance Foundation and took place at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox — a collaborative space developed by the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation. “HTDC is a dynamic state agency responsible for diversifying Hawaii’s economy by developing a flourishing technology industry that provides quality, high-paying jobs for Hawaii residents.”