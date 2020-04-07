Jodie Chiemi Ching

You will see a couple of changes in this issue, and there will be a few more in the next one. And it’s not because I am the new editor of the Herald. As you’ve probably already guessed, it’s because we’ve been putting our heads together (while social distancing ourselves of course) to figure out how to adjust our content to adapt to this current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In this issue, we were going to introduce the new Cherry Blossom Festival queen, share photos from the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin’s “Taste of Hongwanji” and bazaar and attend Jan Iwase’s talk story for her new book, “Leading with Aloha: From the Pineapple Fields to the Principal’s Office.” For now, we will have to put them in our “save it for later” file.