On March 6, the Ikenobo Ikebana Society Honolulu Hawaii Chapter celebrated its 40th anniversary with an opening ceremony for its two-day exhibit at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin.

The exhibit was supposed to be held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center as part of the Honolulu Festival. However, on March 3, a press release from the Honolulu Festival committee announced that the festival was “cancelled to help prevent the potential transmission of the coronavirus …”