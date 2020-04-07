Members of the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai welcomed the new year and also celebrated the 65th anniversary of the club’s establishment with a luncheon gathering on March 8 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

HHKK president Wayne Miyao welcomed the members and guests in attendance to the get-together. He said this year’s shinnen enkai (New Year’s party) is even more special because 2020 marks 65 years since the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai was formed in 1955, adding that the anniversary is “a chance to meet and work with all of you.”