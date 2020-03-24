Karleen C. Chinen

About 150 people spent their Feb. 22 morning learning about why an injustice from 78 years ago is as relevant today as it was in 1942. The gathering place was the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i where a “Day of Remembrance” program organized by JCCH and the Honolulu Japanese American Citizens League recalled the lives affected by President Franklin Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 just over two months after the Pearl Harbor bombing.

JCCH president (and former JACL Honolulu president) Jacce Mikulanec opened the program. He introduced former JACL Honolulu president Bill Kaneko, who reminded the audience that while remembrances are “keys to the past,” they are also a reminder of “our responsibilities to the future.”