WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

1 a.m. – Tokyo Girl Detective

2:30 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

4 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

5:30 a.m. – Tokyo Girl Detective

7 a.m. – Handsome Disguise

8:30 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

10:10 a.m. – Perfect World

Noon – The Sand City in Manchuria

1:40 p.m. – Keepers of Order

3:20 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life

5 p.m. – Works of Fish Man

6:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 1

8:10 p.m. – The Heroic Lord

9:40 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

11:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman