WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Midnight – Works of Fish Man

1:30 a.m. – Restoration Fire

3 a.m. – The Sword of Justice

4:40 a.m. – The Hawk of the North

6:10 a.m. – Start Cramming

8 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

9:30 a.m. – Keepers of Order

11:10 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life

12:50 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

2:30 p.m. – Tokyo Girl Detective

4 p.m. – Handsome Disguise

5:30 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

7 p.m. – Two Pasts Towards Tomorrow

8:40 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja

10:20 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

11:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman