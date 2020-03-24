WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Midnight – Works of Fish Man
1:30 a.m. – Restoration Fire
3 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:40 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
6:10 a.m. – Start Cramming
8 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers
9:30 a.m. – Keepers of Order
11:10 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
12:50 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
2:30 p.m. – Tokyo Girl Detective
4 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
5:30 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl
7 p.m. – Two Pasts Towards Tomorrow
8:40 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
10:20 p.m. – Bride of White Castle
11:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman