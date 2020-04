“Fukuoka Renai Hakusho 5 (Love Stories from Fukuoka 5),” premiers Monday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m.

Kana from Tokyo and Hiroki from Fukuoka meet for one summer’s night. However, the memories they share shine more brightly as time goes by. Despite knowing that their love would never come true, Kana waits for two years with the belief that miracles can happen. Fully subtitled in English.