Islander Sake Brewery Hopes to Revive a Dormant Industry

Joe Udell

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

When Chiaki Takahashi and Tama Hirose open the doors of their Islander Sake Brewery next month, they will be bringing commercial sake-making back to Hawaiʻi after a hiatus of more than three decades. In the process, they will also put a distinct Japanese imprint on the evolving Kakaʻako neighborhood.

“We are so excited,” said vice president Tama Hirose, who also handles sales for the brewery. “In Japan, sake breweries are not just a manufacturing place, but a gathering place for many different types of people — a community. We wanted to have a sake brewery in the heart of Kakaʻako so many different types of people can access it.”