Departing Cherry Blossom Queen Lauren Sugai Inspired to “Pay It Forward”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

In two weeks, the 67th Cherry Blossom Queen Lauren Sugai will pass her crown and scepter to one of 15 contestants who have fulfilled various phases of the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce 68th Cherry Blossom Festival.

In an “exit interview” with The Hawai‘i Herald, Sugai reflected on her last 12 months as a Cherry Blossom queen. Sugai talked about how wonderful the experience was for her and her family and how she has become inspired to give back through community service and supporting future contestants.