Frances H. Kakugawa

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Omoiyari . . . Think of others first and good karma will return to you. — Frances H. Kakugawa

Dear Readers,

I have some good news to share with you.

You may have noticed that questions and interactions from readers have been on the decline in recent months. That indicates to me that this column has run its natural course because we have addressed most of your caregiving concerns. This is actually heartening for me because it tells me that whether you are currently a caregiver — or anticipate becoming a caregiver in the not too distant future — we have shared enough information, stories and suggestions that helped you become an informed, caring and compassionate caregiver.