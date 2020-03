The popular Okinawan pop/folk group BEGIN will make its U.S. mainland debut in a concert set for Saturday, March 28, in Torrance, Calif. The 7:30 p.m. concert, sponsored by the Okinawa Association of America, Inc., will be held in the Marsee Auditorium on the campus of El Camino Community College (16007 Crenshaw Blvd.) in Torrance.



