Close to 100 Hawaii Fukuoka Kenjin Kai members came together at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i on Feb. 16 for the organization’s annual general meeting and New Year’s party. Special guests included former Hawai‘i Gov. George Ariyoshi and his wife Jean; Consul General of Japan Koichi Ito and his wife Misako; and, from Tökyö, Dr. Osamu Otsubo and his wife, Kimiko Otsubo, also a physician. Dr. Osamu Otsubo is the past president of the 10,000-member Tökyö Fukuoka Kenjin Kai.



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.