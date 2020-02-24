Jodie Chiemi Ching

This year marks 120 years since the first Okinawan immigrants landed on our shores. We are bound by history and bound by aloha. Today, we turn another page by signing this special friendship city relationship with Kin Town,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. On Feb. 10 Mayor Caldwell met with Hajime Nakama — the mayor of Kin Town in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan — in the Honolulu City Council Chambers at Honolulu Hale for a friendship city relationship signing ceremony.

Approximately a hundred attendees from both Hawai’i and Okinawa came to witness the ceremony.