“Hibari no Sado Jouwa (Hibari’s Tale of Pathos),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kunio Watanabe. Starring Hibari Misora, Akitake Kono and Kyosuke Machida.

While visiting a site in Sado for a prospective project, Akiyama, a young developer, falls in love with Kimie, a local entertainer and tour guide. But, their happiness is threatened by the gangster, Ono, who has his own plans for Kimie.