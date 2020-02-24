“Esprit Japon,” premiers Wednesday, March 11 at 9 p.m.

Esprit Japon is back! Esprit Japon is a show that travels all over Japan in search of objects or craft techniques that make it famous throughout the world in the spirit of “Cool Japan.” One section presents various creators or craftsmen and in another section you can discover various Japanese craft specialties, while the “Travel” section takes you on the trail of famous travelers from around the world to unveil a Japan never seen before! The show is presented by the charming Yua Shinkawa, model/actress. Sit back and enjoy the trip! Fully subtitled in English.