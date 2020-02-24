Colin Sewake

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Last month, over 800 Hawai‘i Uchinanchu, Uchinanchu-at-heart, family members and friends attended the Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s 70th installation banquet. Outgoing president Jocelyn “Jo” Ige turned over the leadership reins to 2020 president, Lynn Miyahira.

I met Lynn for the first time in Okinawa in 2007. She was working for the Okinawa Prefectural Government at the time and her section was planning for the April arrival of the Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hokūle‘a, which was scheduled to dock at Itoman Harbor, its first stop in Japan. Hoküle‘a and its crew were en route to Okinawa after having visited several islands in Micronesia, including Yap, where they paid their respects to their master teacher, Mau Piailug, at his home in Satawal.