Minidoka Camp Educator Works to Prevent a Repeat of E.O. 9066

Alan Suemori

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

The Minidoka War Relocation Center opened on Aug. 10, 1942, in the wake of the signing of Executive Order 9066, President Franklin Roosevelt’s surrender to the wave of fear and paranoia that washed over the country after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It was one of 10 hastily constructed incarceration centers built within the interior of the country.

Minidoka covered over 33,000 acres, or 50 square miles, in south central Idaho on the 4,000-foot, high-desert plain north of the Snake River. A 900-acre section of the parcel was reserved to house the thousands of Nikkei incarcerees who had been forced to leave their homes in Oregon, Washington and Alaska and sent under armed guard to a land so despairing and desolate in nature that its very selection underscored the hysteria that confronted them everywhere they turned.