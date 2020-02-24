Karleen C. Chinen

It’s 2020 and you know I am very happy,” said 2019 Hawaii United Okinawa Association president Jocelyn “Jo” Ige, smiling from ear to ear as she delivered her final message as HUOA’s leader on Jan. 18 to a packed hall of over 800 in the Albert T. and Wallace T. Teruya Pavilion of the Hawaii Okinawa Center.

The event was the HUOA’s Uchinanchu of the Year and 70th Installation Celebration. Ige said it was her pleasure to have served as president in 2019. She thanked the 2019 “Uchinanchu of the Year” honorees for sharing their talents and generosity with the community and encouraged all of HUOA’s “volunteer leaders” to carry on.