The Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Year of the Rat with its 75th annual shinnen enkai (New Year’s banquet) on Jan. 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki. About 400 HJCC members and their family and friends attended the event.

The shinnen enkai is always well attended, with people enjoying fellowship and the introduction of the new “Shiranami Gonin Otoko” “stars.”