Karleen C. Chinen

Commentary

This is only the third Herald issue of 2020 and you’re probably wondering why we are already publishing our annual Big Island issue — the eighth if you happen to be keeping count.

As I noted in our Jan. 17 issue, this is a year of many anniversaries. Most of them will come in the second half of the year, so we decided to move our neighbor island issues up to the first half of 2020.