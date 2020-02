United Japanese Society of Hawaii members and supporters welcomed the “Year of the Rat” at the organization’s shinnenkai at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i’s Manoa Grand Ballroom on Jan. 11.

A moment of silence was observed to remember and honor UJSH members who have passed on. Onoe Kikunobutomi (Brandon Goda) from the Kikunobu Dance Company then performed a Japanese dance, “Yanra Medetaya,” in celebration of the new year.