The Hawai‘i Herald, Hawai‘i’s Japanese American Journal, is currently seeking applicants for a full-time staff writer position.

The English-language Hawai‘i Herald (www.thehawaiiherald.com), which was established in 1980, is published on the first and third Fridays of each month by Hawaii Hochi, Ltd. It publishes an average of 20 pages (more for special issues). Its readership is largely second-, third- and fourth-generation Japanese Americans, although its subscribers list includes people of all ethnicities who are interested in Japanese American history and culture.

Job Description and Requirements:

Full-time, including some evening and some weekend assignments.

Journalism experience and working knowledge of AP Stylebook are required.

College degree in Journalism or English preferred.

Must be able to assist with production of every issue, from start to completion, when issue is sent to press. May include night hours every two weeks.

Must have a car and a camera.

Must be connected to or seriously interested in Hawai‘i’s Japanese American community.

Write in-depth feature stories (1,500 words or more) as assigned by editor, and propose ideas for future feature stories.

Writer must be available to attend events, gather information and report on them for the Herald’s “Community Focus” and “Herald Salutes” pages.

Compile and write the “Bulletin Board” calendar of events page for every issue.

Special issues will require other work, such as making phone calls and compiling information (i.e., annual Bon Dance schedule).

Search in-house archives for photos/articles.

Engage with readers through social media.

Other miscellaneous support tasks around the office.

Benefits:

Medical benefits

Biweekly paychecks

Free on-site parking

Monthly car allowance

One holiday per month (unpaid)

Computer programs primarily used: Microsoft Word for writing, InDesign for layout, Excel.

Applicant should include a cover letter, resume, three to five writing samples (minimum: two published and two unpublished) and three references. Please email them to thehawaiiherald@gmail.com.