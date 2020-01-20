Karleen C. Chinen

With the arrival of the new year came the announcement that Hawaii Hochi, Ltd., the parent company of The Hawai‘i Herald and its Japanese-language sister publication, the Hawaii Hochi, had acquired Obun Hawaii, a full-service commercial printing company that had been owned by aio. The announcement was made jointly by Hawaii Hochi, Ltd. president Taro Yoshida and aio president Susan Eichor. The acquisition is limited to the two companies’ printing operations.

The acquisition of Obun Hawaii, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, will expand and supplement both companies’ commercial printing capabilities to include high-quality offset and digital printing, mailing, bindery and design services. The two companies will continue to operate at their current locations and maintain their current names.