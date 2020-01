Bamboo Ridge Press’ “What We Must Remember” was presented an Honorable Mention award at the 2019 Ka Palapala Po‘okela book awards on Dec. 13 at the Hawai‘i State Library. The awards are presented by the Hawai‘i Book Publishers Association to honor the best books published in Hawai‘i and recognizes individuals and companies involved in their creation.



