SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Midnight – A Yakuza Goes Home

1:40 a.m. – Tange Sazen and the Princess

3:10 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years

5 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival

6:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

8:10 a.m. – Sister with Sister

9:40 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

11:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

1:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

2:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

4:20 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

6:20 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home

8 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

10 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang

11:50 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss 2